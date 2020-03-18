Local catering company adapting to postponed parties because of coronavirus

The owner of Jeff Chrystal Catering says his staff is continuing to take sanitary precautions

(WKBN) – Many industries rely on having a successful wedding season but the results of cancellations due to COVID-19 could be financially devastating.

Jeff Chrystal, owner of Jeff Chrystal Catering, emphasized how brides and their weddings have been affected, along with how his business will respond.

“On a bride that’s already stressed out, this is causing just a tremendous amount of undue stress on them. So, most of our parties are restructuring and going to a later date,” he said.

That later date is unknown.

For now, Chrystal says his staff is continuing to take sanitary precautions.