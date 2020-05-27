Local caterers hope for busy end of the year to make up for losses

"We probably had about 20,000 people and parties cancel so far, so the financial burden on that is just hard to recoup," Jeff Chrystal said

(WKBN) – Banquet centers and catering businesses can reopen June 1 in Ohio under certain guidelines.

Some local caterers say they’re relying on good business during the second half of the year to recover from their losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caterer Jeff Chrystal said now that he has been given the green light for parties, he’s looking to rebuild his team.

“We’ll be looking for full- and part-time employees going forward to join our team as we progress on and become more busy throughout the summer,” he said.

Chrystal said he is ready for the new safety protocols.

“We take all employees’ temperatures when they come to work. No one is allowed to come to work if they aren’t feeling well. We try to have the training of handwashing all the time, no matter if it’s a pandemic or not,” he said.

Large parties play a big role financially for caterers. Both Chrystal and Cathy Gray, of Cathy’s Custom Catering, say the shut down has been tough for their businesses.

“It’s been very trying with losing a lot of business. We’ve lost all our April, May and June. Our later in the year looked fantastic this year, but right now, things are looking tough,” Gray said.

Although things aren’t going as planned, Gray is remaining optimistic. She’s working already to make changes to meet state guidelines.

“We’ve moved tables into the halls, just to see for social-distancing purposes where we need to be, where we need to put people to keep everyone safe and comfortable at their events,” she said.

She’s also hoping the setup changes will discourage people from leaving their tables to congregate, which is part of the state’s new guidelines.

“We probably had about 20,000 people and parties cancel so far, so the financial burden on that is just hard to recoup,” Chrystal said.