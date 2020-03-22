Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 228 active closings. Click for more details.

Local business delivering essentials during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

They pride themselves on a business that is all about families helping families

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bearded Brothers Moving Company

WKBN

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Businesses like the Beared Brothers Moving Company are stepping up in this time of need.

Bearded Brothers is donating their time and supplies to those who need it most. They pride themselves on a business that is all about families helping families.

They are waiving delivery charges and bringing groceries and other supplies to those that cannot leave the house due to the spread of coronavirus.

The main goal for them is to come together as one in the community and help the ones who can’t get out during this uncertain time.

If you would like the Bearded Brothers to deliver groceries to you, call 330-885-6380.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com