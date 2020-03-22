Local business delivering essentials during coronavirus outbreak

They pride themselves on a business that is all about families helping families

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Businesses like the Beared Brothers Moving Company are stepping up in this time of need.

Bearded Brothers is donating their time and supplies to those who need it most. They pride themselves on a business that is all about families helping families.

They are waiving delivery charges and bringing groceries and other supplies to those that cannot leave the house due to the spread of coronavirus.

The main goal for them is to come together as one in the community and help the ones who can’t get out during this uncertain time.

If you would like the Bearded Brothers to deliver groceries to you, call 330-885-6380.