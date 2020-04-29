Local breast cancer foundation finds unique way to raise funds during stay-at-home order

The Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation is raising money by selling firewood to people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

(WKBN) – For many organizations, their events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

But one group in the Valley thought of a creative way to give back to breast cancer patients.



The Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation raises money for breast cancer patients to have a smooth journey during their treatments. Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak put their events on hold.

“We’ve got to understand that cancer doesn’t stop. These patients are continuing to get treatment, and they’re getting treatment by themselves, so any way we can help make it easier for them, we’re going to do,” said Michelle Apple.



Apple started the foundation. She’s a cancer survivor. So during this time of isolation, she knows exactly what patients need.

“We are also doing comfort bags for patients… containing lotion, blankets, and a message of hope, lip balm, and everything you need when going through treatment,” she said.



With the limited fundraisers and canceled events, group members came up with a creative idea for families.

The foundation is selling firewood from Marvin Tree Service, LLC. as part of its latest fundraiser.

Christine and Greg Marvin, who run the tree service, think a backyard fire is a good way for families to come together during these times.

“Now that parents are actually home with their kids, they need to come up with ideas, and obviously, what a great idea to get together, to have s’mores, hot dogs and hamburgers, you name it, and spend some quality time together,” said Christine Marvin.



They’re donating the wood. You can get two wheelbarrows full of firewood for $40. Those proceeds go to the foundation.



They will deliver the wood to people in Boardman or Canfield. For more information on how you can help, go to www.applebcwarrior.com, or contact Michelle Apple at 330-519-2423.