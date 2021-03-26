Local Bishop joins Ohio clergy in encouraging mask diligence, getting COVID-19 vaccine

The Bishops applauded the leadership of health care workers and government officials throughout the pandemic

(WKBN) –– The Bishops of Ohio, including The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, Diocese of Youngstown, said they commend Ohioans for efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends everyone continue to follow social distancing guidelines and take advantage of vaccines once eligible.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was recently scrutinized by Catholic officials. Some leaders were boycotting the strain of the vaccine due to its ties to cells derived from abortion procedures.

In the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, these abortion-derived cells were used during the production of the vaccine; whereas researchers developing the other two options, Moderna and Pfizer, used these cells during testing phases only.

The Youngstown Diocese released in a statement that since the “cell lines originate from an aborted human fetus, it should be taken only if it is the only option available,” on March 26.

In other words, they prefer Moderna and Pfizer over Johnson & Johnson, but for the ‘greater good’ and heath of the community, take what you can get.

“We look forward with eager longing to when we can all be together around the altar of the Lord without any restrictions. In the meantime, let us continue to do all that we need to do to overcome the virus,” said the Bishops of Ohio.