Local bars and restaurants eagerly await the end of Ohio’s COVID curfew

Business are waiting for the Ohio curfew to be lifted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For bars and restaurant owners, lifting Ohio’s curfew could be the difference between their business staying afloat or closing for good.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine laid out a plan Tuesday that could lead to the 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants being lifted.

The criteria includes:

7 straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500= 11 p.m. curfew

7 straight days of hospitalizations below 3,000= midnight curfew

Stay there for 2 weeks

7 straight days of hospitalizations below 2,500= no curfew

All bars and restaurants are shut down by 10 p.m., but some aren’t even open on certain days of the week because of slow business from COVID.

Mark Canzonetta, owner of Bistro 1907 in downtown Youngstown, says business has picked up in January. It’s almost double what they were seeing earlier in the pandemic.

He’s glad there’s a plan in place with what looks to possibly be an end to the haze of COVID.

“Downtown has a pulse again. We’re very happy to see that, and we’re very encouraged by what’s happened since New Year’s Eve,” Canzonetta said. “We look forward to some success going forward if the governor releases some of those restrictions due to the occurrences going down that would be fantastic for our industry.”

One other thing Canzonetta is hoping for is events to start again at the Covelli Centre and the Youngstown Amphitheater. He said when concerts happen, they double or even quadruple their sales. Having those events would help make up for lost time over this last year.