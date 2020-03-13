Local bar relies on electrostatic disinfection to stay ahead of COVID-19 outbreak

Germ Control Solutions uses an environmentally safe solution that is also safe for people, pets and electronics

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – One local establishment is trying all they can do to provide a safe, disinfected environment for their patrons.

The Stoneyard Grill and Tavern in Niles enlisted one of the most popular guys in town — Derek Novello, owner of Germ Control Solutions.

Novello has been doing electrostatic disinfection for businesses around the Valley. He started doing it at his own home for his son, who has a compromised immune system.

Word spread slowly over the past couple of years, but he is definitely in high demand now.

Novello uses an environmentally safe solution that is also safe for people, pets and electronics.

Stoneyard owner Brent Ross wants to get out ahead of the virus to provide the safest environment for his customers at Stoneyard.

“To let them know that they are going to be coming to the cleanest place that they can possibly eat at. We take care of everything we can under our control. We are here to fight the battle,” Ross said.

“It’s a process by which it electronically charges the particles because everything around us has a zero or negative charge. This is positively charged so when it comes out, it attracts everything like a magnet,” Novello said.

Stoneyard is planning on having this service done every week until the COVID-19 threat is gone.

Novello’s company has been extra busy lately. He charges $99 for an average 2,000 square foot space to be disinfected.