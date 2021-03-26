Local bar owner says later closing time may not help, no masks will

The goal is to help businesses who've lost money over the last year because of COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been talks about extending bar hours later into the night, but now, State Representative Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, has introduced legislation to make it happen.

Cutrona introduced House Bill 218, which extends operation hours for bars by one hour for the period of one year.

The goal is to help businesses who’ve lost money over the last year because of COVID-19.

Longer hours should mean more time to make money, but Anne Massullosabella, the owner of the Avalon Downtown, says the bill may help bigger cities, like Cleveland or Columbus, but wouldn’t help much locally.

“For the Youngstown market, it’s kind of hard because for us to stay open until 3:30. Our late night hours are still very off on Friday and Saturday, at least in the downtown area,” Massullosabella said.

She says having health orders dropped and the mask mandate lifted would be much more beneficial, and that is what will bring business back.

House Bill 218 has been referred to the House Commerce and Labor Committee and awaits a first hearing.