Local auto sales rebound following COVID-19 restrictions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March, auto sales around Youngstown plummeted. But since then, they have risen to a point where, month by month, they’re better than last year.

In March, 7,700 units were sold (new and used), 1,000 below March 2019. In April, when most dealers were closed, sales dropped to 2,800, 3,400 below last year.

Then June, July, and now August all exceeded sales from a year ago.

Sales for the year are about 6% below last year.

