Local animal shelter hit by financial impact of stay-at-home order

With the closure of its veterinary clinic during the stay-at-home order, Animal Charity lost a big portion of its funding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As many businesses were forced to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak, animal shelters are also affected.

Animal Charity Humane Society relies on its veterinary clinic for much of its financial support. So when workers had to close the clinic during Ohio’s stay-at-home order, it began to affect them greatly.

“Without the clinic operating, you know, we’ve been cut off from our source of income. Obviously, there’s a lot of people in this area that are going to be struggling and they’re going to need a lower-cost clinic. They’re going to need us to be here in the future so that they can get their animals’ care,” said Mary Louk, board president for Animal Charity.

Louk says they are still open to take in animals and find homes for the animals. However, they don’t have the help of their volunteers anymore either.

“We also had to ask our volunteers to stop coming, at this point. We’re hoping that in the next couple of weeks we’re going to be able to have our volunteers come back, it will be on a very limited basis,” she said.

Louk said they have been able to place a number of dogs into permanent homes and will continue to do so as they can.

She said they are fortunate to be receiving food and cat litter donations from the public, but that this is a time where financial donations will make a huge impact.

“We’re very worried about where we’re going to be for the next four, eight, 12 weeks with what the state will do regarding the stay-at-home orders when we’re really going to be able to get up and running,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating to Animal Charity can do so on its website, or by calling 330-788-1064.