Local adult daycare center, program explain importance of reopening

(WKBN) – Adult daycare centers in Ohio were given the green light to open Monday and local facilities were happy to be back after being shut down for almost six months.

“I am very happy to see them back again to the daycare. We are happy for their caregiver at home, like their children, because they can go to work and they have peace of mind,” said Sister Marie Madeleine Iskandar, president and executive director of Antonine Sisters Adult Daycare.

Shannon Arcade, the executive director of RaeArc Industries & The Carousel Center said via email that with the right precautions reopening is a good thing.

“These individuals do not have the same options and opportunities that we do to find ways to keep up on our mental, physical, and emotional health,” she said. “Not being able to attend day programs, jobs, be around peers and not do much else in the community can be a cause for regression within this population.”

They are an adult daycare program and reopened Sept. 14. They were able to do that because they kept groups capped at 10 people and had one group in each of their two buildings. Arcade said they follow guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

Both facilities are taking the necessary precautions, which include temperature taking, COVID pre-screening questions and limiting attendance numbers.

“We have staggered pick up and drop off times followed with taking their temperature and health questions prior to entrance daily,” Arcade said. “Also, a lot of hand sanitizer. All staff is wearing masks, we have quarantine rooms designated for each group in case symptoms develop during the day. We are only permitting single serving lunches where all items can be disposed of. All activities are prepackaged for each individual with all supplies needed.”

“We don’t take anyone before they send back the test (COVID-19) result,” said Sister Marie Madeleine.

Antonine Sisters Daycare Center also provides a shuttle service and taught the drivers how to keep everything clean, safe and how to take temperatures.

The 12-passenger bus was sent out Monday to pick up two people to bring them to the daycare.

“We don’t mind because we want them to come back, and we want them to be safe,” said Sister Marie Madeleine.

Arcade said they are also taking advantage of virtual activities.

“Games and exercise classes,” she said. “We also are taking virtual tours to amusement parks, zoos, and more. Regular cleaning throughout the day, cleaning prior to opening and after closing, and deep cleaning throughout the week also.”

They used to have 40 people at the daycare there at a time, but are limiting that to four on Monday and plan to increase that number as time goes on.

“We are trying to keep them safe and keep ourselves safe, too…and you want them to go home safe, and stay with their families safe. We teach them how to take care of themselves,” Sister Marie Madeleine Iskandar said.

Both agree that the daycare centers are helpful to those who attend.

“It allows the individuals to be productive during the day,” Arcade said. “They are able to get out into the community, spend time with peers, learn skills, make decisions, earn money, exercise and more. It gives them purpose and helps maintain their mental, physical, and emotional health.”

Sister Marie Madeleine said it also gives families peace of mind that their loved ones are safe.

“When they come to the daycare they spend their day having activities, we feed them, we take care of them and everything,” she said. “The purpose of the daycare is to keep them mentally and physically active.”

Sister Marie Madeleine said they are happy so far and hope everyone else is too.

“Thank God, so far we are very happy with what we are doing,” said Sister Marie Madeleine. “I hope the families and the elderly are happy with us, too.”

Austintown Senior Center on Westchester Drive is planning to open Monday, Sept. 28 with a limit of 40 people at a time.

Individuals must call ahead to sign up for activities, masks are required, and they will take your temperature at the door and ask COVID-19 screening questions. If someone is dropped off, their transportation should wait until they are allowed in.

