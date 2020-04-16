BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Julián Iglesias tucked newspaper clippings into his books, earned two degrees and loved walking in nature and collecting gadgets. The father and husband died in a Madrid hospital March 26 of the coronavirus. The 89-year-old had dementia and lived in a nursing home. His daughter says the family is sorrowful that the patriarch they often visited died alone. The family has been separated since the pandemic plunged Spain into a lockdown last month. His wife doesn’t even know she is a widow yet. The couple’s daughters agreed they would only tell her once they could hug her.
Lives Lost: Spanish father leaves behind bits of history
