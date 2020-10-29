Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,202 new cases, 44 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 202,876 cases and 8,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,202 positive cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 2,228 cases and 22 new cases were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 202,876 cases and 8,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 22 and 28 is 248,480 with 14,377 positive cases. There were 34,402 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 28.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,994 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,282,828 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19- to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 29% of cases so far in October

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in October

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to approximately 14% of cases so far in October

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 12% of cases so far in October

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 15% of cases so far in October

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 15% of cases so far in October SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 10% of cases so far in October

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,844 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,603 cases among employees for a total of 31,447 cases at 1,060 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,758 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,264 of the total cases are among health care workers.

