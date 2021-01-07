Pa. departments of Health, Education discuss importance of returning to in-person learning

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education provided school administrators and school boards with updated recommendations as to which instructional models they should consider using based on the changing levels of community transmission of COVID-19 in their counties.

Until now, the county designations aligned to three recommended instructional models: fully in-person, blended/hybrid, and fully remote.

Starting January 25, the departments are providing a second recommendation for elementary schools in substantial level counties. In addition to remote learning, now there is an option for blended/hybrid learning for elementary students.

Fully remote learning remains recommended for middle and high schools in the substantial level counties. K-12 schools may also consider bringing back targeted student populations for in-person instruction, regardless of what general instructional model they are utilizing.

Education Secretary Noe Ortega stressed the importance of in-person learning for the healthy emotional and physical development of children.

Dr. Levine said children have a lower risk of contracting the coronavirus, but steps should still be taken to mitigate the risks, such as wearing masks.

“The research on offering in-person instruction during COVID-19 continues to emerge,” Levine said. “While it is impossible to eliminate the risk of disease transmission entirely within a school setting where community spread is present, recent studies have shown that when mitigation efforts, such as universal masking, physical distancing, and hand hygiene are followed, it may be safer for younger children, particularly elementary grade students, to return to in-person instruction.”