CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A year ago Ohio saw its first coronavirus cases.

Schools and businesses began to close.

Since March 2020, 17,871 people have died in Ohio of COVID-19.

More than 990,000 Ohio residents have contracted coronavirus.

Now, more than 2.3 million people in the state have started the process of becoming vaccinated, and over the next 8 weeks, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says 210,000 people will receive the vaccine in one single location at the state’s first mass vaccination site.

The Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University has been transformed into a clinic fit to eventually vaccinate 6,000 people a day.

“This is a great day,” Gov. DeWine said after touring the facility Tuesday morning.

Workers at Wolstein will vaccinate 1,500 people Tuesday.

“This is really an example of all Ohiaons coming together to make a difference,” the governor shared.

As of Tuesday morning, the state vaccination site shows there are still available appointments at the Wolstein Center from March 25 – March 30.

Get the shot

Here is the criteria:

You have to be 50 or older, work in certain occupations, or have certain qualifying health conditions.

More appointments are expected to be opened soon.

The eligibility will be expanded Friday to additional health conditions, in Phase 1E.

Cancer

Chronic Kidney disease

COPD

Heart Disease

Obesity

Phase 2C will also begin Friday. That includes people ages 40 and up.

March 29 Gov. DeWine says everyone 16 and up can get a vaccine.

𝗢𝗵𝗶𝗼 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: It's a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated. We expect a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jjFXtMhtf4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2021

Under 18 is only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

The Wolstein Center is located at 2000 Prospect Ave. E. in Cleveland.

City of Cleveland map

There is no charge for the coronavirus vaccine. There will be health screenings to get inside the facility.

Parking will be free at local garages.

Here’s what you need to bring: Documentation to verify your name, identity, and age.

If you need transportation assistance, call United Way 211 for transportation assistance, with options including a free Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus pass, ride-share services, and rides through Senior Transportation Connect and local churches.