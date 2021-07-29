‘Listen to the health people’: Commissioners plead with county employees to get vaccinated

(WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are now pleading with county employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot.

During Thursday’s morning meeting, Commissioner Carol Righetti said she was concerned about the county’s low vaccination rate, which is still under 50%.

Righetti says people in the community, especially county employees who haven’t been vaccinated, need to take responsibility for themselves.

“If they’re suggesting that you get this vaccine, get it. Listen to the health people. Don’t listen to the political groups or social groups. You listen to the health providers,” Righetti said.

Commissioners reminded residents vaccines are widely available and arrangements can be made for a ride to a clinic to get a shot.