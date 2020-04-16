List shows positive COVID-19 cases in local nursing homes

The list was made available this week by the Ohio Department of Health

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is now releasing the number of positive COVID-19 cases at nursing homes across the state.

WKBN has been requesting the number of positive cases from state and local health departments, but we had been unable to get them until this latest release by the state health department.

This week’s numbers ​are cumulative and may include individuals who have been discharged from area hospitals and are in recovery, as well as past cases when an individual has fully recovered and returned to their prior place of residence.

The Ohio Department of Health plans to update its numbers every Wednesday.

In Mahoning County, 61 COVID-19 cases were reported at the following locations:

Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing: 5

Continuing Healthcare of Boardman: 3

Marian Living Center: 3

Masternick Memorial Health Care Center: 2

Mercy Health Humility House Senior Living: 8

Shepherd of the Valley — Boardman: 2

The Inn at Glenellen: 16

Windsor House at Canfield: 12

Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center: 5

Woodlands Rehab at Hampton Woods: 2

According to the latest release from Mahoning County Public Health, 46% of the coronavirus-related deaths came from long-term care facilities.

The state’s numbers do not break down fatal cases.

In Trumbull County, the Ohio Department of Health reported the following cases:

Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge: 7

O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center: 7

Windsor House at Liberty Healthcare Center: 1

WKBN previously reached out to Windsor House management about COVID-19 after viewers contacted us about the positive cases there.

In a statement, Windsor House President John Masternick said the company is taking aggressive measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Windsor House has been committed to taking every precaution possible for the health and safety of our staff members and residents. From the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have been working closely with our State and Local Health Departments and stringently following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. We have taken aggressive measures to prevent the spread of the virus and remain diligent in our protocol of disinfection and sanitization treatment at our communities as well as surveillance of staff and residents for flu and sickness symptoms. We have asked our staff, if they are feeling sick or someone in their home is sick, to stay at home and self-quarantine. All staff are screened for symptoms and temperatures are taken at the start of their shift. Employees have been wearing masks and other personal protective equipment while caring for residents, and visitors have been restricted, except for family in end-of-life situations.

No Columbiana County facilities are listed in this week’s numbers from the state, though the county health department reported on Wednesday one coronavirus-related death from a long-term care facility and seven cases from long-term care facilities.

See the full list of positive cases here.

Director of Ohio Public Health Dr. Amy Acton issued a word of caution against making quick judgments about these facilities, as she believes workers are doing everything they can to keep people safe.

She said the point of posting the names of the facilities is not to play the blame game, but rather to help control the spread of this highly-contagious virus.

In its release, the Ohio Department of Health said the numbers do not mean that the facility isn’t following proper procedures. It recommended that families have conversations with the care facilities about what they’re doing to protect residents from COVID-19 and take precautions. It also recommended that families contact their local ombudsmen with concerns.