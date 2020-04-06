List of stores with special hours for seniors

Breaking News
Coronavirus

Seniors Grocery Shopping with Mask

Credit: Ljupco/iStock/Getty Images Plus

(WKBN) – Here is a list of stores that have designated senior shopping hours during the coronavirus pandemic. Are we missing a store? Fill out this form to let us know.

  • Aldi: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for vulnerable shoppers (senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns)
  • Big Lots: 9 – 10 a.m. everyday for senior citizens and vulnerable shoppers
  • Dollar General: 8 – 9 a.m. every day for senior shoppers.
  • Giant Eagle: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for senior shoppers.
  • Rite Aid: 9 – 10 a.m. everyday for shoppers age 60+
  • Sam’s Club: 7 – 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems
  • Target: 8 – 9 a.m. on Wednesdays for vulnerable guests, which include seniors and at risk shoppers
  • Walmart: March 24 – April 28, every Tuesday from 7 – 8 a.m. for customers aged 60+

