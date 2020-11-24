List: Northeast Ohio, western Pa. Stay-at-home orders, closures, cancellations and changes amid COVID-19 spike

(WJW/WKBN)– The state of Ohio’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, aimed to slow the spread of coronavirus, went into effect on Nov. 19 and runs for three weeks.

The curfew does not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink in person must stop at 10 p.m.

“We’re not shutting down, we’re slowing down,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control.”

In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Portage, and Wayne counties have issued stay-at-home health advisories. Residents are asked to only leave their homes for work, school or essential needs.

In Pennsylvania, Allegheny County has issues a stay-at-home order. Secretary of Health Dr. Levine provided new state guidelines and mandates as well.

Businesses:

Ohio:

Pennsylvania:

Phipps Conservatory “Winter Flower Show: Home for the Holidays”: Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, 9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily, except Nov. 26 and Dec. 25. The outdoor Winter Light Garden will be on hiatus this year due to the pandemic.

Canceled Peoples Gas Holiday Market: Begins Nov. 27

Canceled Peoples Gas Holiday Market: Begins Nov. 27

Begins Nov. 27 The Rink at PPG Place: Opened Nov. 20. Skaters must wear masks at all times. Concessions will be closed this year. Hours open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight. Tickets can only be purchased online.

Opened Nov. 20. Skaters must wear masks at all times. Concessions will be closed this year. Hours open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight. Tickets can only be purchased online. Santa Zoom: Live from the North Pole: Replacing in-person meetings at the Santa House on Market Street in Pittsburgh, the Zoom meeting will offer a split-screen chat with Santa. Open daily between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Replacing in-person meetings at the Santa House on Market Street in Pittsburgh, the Zoom meeting will offer a split-screen chat with Santa. Open daily between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland: The light displays are returning this year in Prospect, but Santa’s Village is unable to operate due to COVID restrictions and complications.

The light displays are returning this year in Prospect, but Santa’s Village is unable to operate due to COVID restrictions and complications. Spirits of Giving Around the World Exhibit: Nov. 20 through Jan. 1, the collection of 16 “Santas” representing holiday traditions around the globe will now be on display in the exterior windows of Two PPG Place, Pittsburgh.

Colleges and Universities:

Ohio:

Kent State University: The University Library will close at 10 p.m. All in-person courses will remain in-person unless changed by the instructor until Thanksgiving break. Fall classes resume remotely Nov. 30.

The University Library will close at 10 p.m. All in-person courses will remain in-person unless changed by the instructor until Thanksgiving break. Fall classes resume remotely Nov. 30. The Ohio State University : Moving to remote learning at 6 p.m., Nov. 20

: Moving to remote learning at 6 p.m., Nov. 20 The University of Akron: Final day of instruction Dec. 6 (remote-learning since Nov. 16). The spring semester will begin Jan. 11 with three weeks of remote learning.

Final day of instruction Dec. 6 (remote-learning since Nov. 16). The spring semester will begin Jan. 11 with three weeks of remote learning. Youngstown State University: Starting Nov. 30, all students will begin remote learning. Spring break is canceled, but instead the following dates will be considered “wellness days” with no class: Feb. 16, March 11 and 12, April 7 and April 23.

Pennsylvania:

Grove City College: Moving to remote learning at 8 a.m., Nov. 30.

Moving to remote learning at 8 a.m., Nov. 30. Thiel College: Final day of classes Nov. 20

Final day of classes Nov. 20 Westminster College: Final day of classes, Nov. 20

Events: