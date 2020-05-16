Lisbon rally against local law enforcement leads to citation, arrest

Several people gathered in Lisbon Saturday to protest against local law enforcement

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Several people gathered in Lisbon Saturday to protest against local law enforcement.

“They think they can do what they want, it’s time to police the police,” said Dustin Andric, of Lisbon, Ohio.

It started last week at a Free Ohio Now rally in Lisbon. The rally was in support of opening Ohio back up without any COVID-19 restrictions.

During the rally, one person was seen with an open beer container by police. That person was cited and Andric was arrested for disorderly conduct.

In a video obtained by WKBN, you can see the arrest of Andric.

Andric said he did nothing to get arrested.

“Told me I had to leave the protest or they were arresting me, I told them I didn’t have to. I have rights, I’m in American citizen,” he said.

However, Lisbon Village Police Chief Mike Abraham said he interfered with officers doing their job.

“One person was arrested and one person was issued a minor misdemeanor citation for drinking in public…The other gentleman we arrested for disorderly conduct because he was enticing the other person and we couldn’t perform our job as to give him the citation because he kept yelling things at him and distracting him away from the police,” the chief said.