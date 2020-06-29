Lisbon hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being offered in Lisbon Monday

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being offered in Lisbon Monday.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Lisbon Health Center.

Marked traffic patterns will bring patients to the facility while avoiding the direct entrance off of Lincole Place.

The tests are nasal swabs with results within 36 to 48 hours.

The National Guard will be on site to help with the one-day, drive-thru testing.

Those wanting to be tested must have photo identification and their insurance card.

Those wishing to be tested must enter the site near CAACC’s Lisbon site and follow the COVID-19 signs and arrows to follow the drive-through route.

Vehicles will enter the drive-through at the county fairgrounds lane off Saltwell Road, beside the county municipal court building.

Drivers will follow that lane single file and travel up past CAACC’s community services and county port authority building and onto Lincole Place where medical providers and medics will assist each person with testing.

Testing for this initiative will be available for individuals with or without symptoms.