Lisbon girl gets birthday surprise during COVID-19 quarantine

Since Addison's birthday was canceled, the community came together to give her a big surprise

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – During a time when parties and gatherings are at a halt, one 10-year-old girl from Lisbon received a very unique surprise birthday party.

“My sisters just came together and came up with the idea to have a parade, and then the community all just rolled with it,” said Sierra Frantz, Addison’s mom.

Addison Anderson turned 10 years old on Wednesday. Since her birthday party was canceled, her community came together to bring her a surprise parade.

“I was very happy about it, and it was a big surprise,” Addison said.

In two days, Addison’s mom and aunts were able to rally friends, family, teachers, a school resource officer and a Lisbon fire truck to surprise Addison.

“They all met down the street and came up, drove by the house, went around the block, came back a second time, threw candy out, they had balloons, their cars were all decorated,” Frantz said.

Addison and Sierra said they are thankful for all those who came out and made her day so special.