Liquor Control Commission approves request for executive order to end alcohol sales at 10 p.m., sending it to DeWine

(WKBN) – The Liquor Control Commission approved a request to ask Gov. Mike DeWine for an emergency executive order to end alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

The commission met Friday morning, approving the request for an executive order, with a vote of 3-0.

DeWine previously said if passed, it would go into effect tonight. He said as part of the mandate, bars and restaurants could stay open but could not sell alcohol after 10 p.m. Patrons would have to consume the drinks by 11 p.m.

DeWine did note that establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carry-out capacity can continue that practice and it will be expanded to three drinks.

The vote came after bar owners came and talked about how it would kill their business, as most of it is after 10 p.m.

