Limited fans allowed: OHSAA regional, state finals making adjustments due to coronavirus

Due to the growing coronavirus concerns, the OHSAA has announced no fans will be allowed at the state and regional tournaments this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that limited fans will be allowed to attend the regional and state tournaments due to growing concerns around the coronavirus.

“This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the governor,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in a release. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student athletes participating in the event.”

The OHSAA’s decision reflects the recommendation given by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that indoor sporting events eliminate spectators to avoid the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

Boys basketball regional tournament games scheduled for Tuesday night will go on with fans. The OHSAA will announce Wednesday morning how the tournaments will proceed moving forward.

More information will be released as soon as possible, including the process for tickets already sold and what kind of media coverage will be allowed at the state tournaments.

The Valley has several basketball teams and wrestlers still in the running for a state championship.

The Warren JFK and McDonald boys basketball teams are in the regional semifinals in Canton Tuesday night, while the LaBrae boys are in Canton Wednesday and the Chaney boys also play in Canton Thursday.

The West Branch girls basketball team will play in the state semifinals Thursday in Columbus.

Twenty-two local wrestlers are scheduled to head to Columbus for the state wrestling tournament Friday.

According to information released by the Ohio Department of Health Tuesday, 15 people are now being tested for coronavirus. That’s up from five people Monday.

Fourteen people have tested negative, up from 11 Monday.