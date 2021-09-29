Library system, Youngstown team up for COVID/flu vaccine clinic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Mahoning County and the Youngstown City Health District are offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations at one-stop clinics.

The clinics will also include COVID-19 boosters for those that qualify.

Those receiving their first COVID-19 shot will receive a $100 gift card provided by the Youngstown City Health District and Medicaid.

Starting Tuesday, October 5, eligible Valley residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson), COVID-19 booster shot (Pfizer only), and/or annual flu shot at the following PLYMC branches:

Tuesday, October 5: Main Library | 305 Wick Ave. | 11:30 a.m.-6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 12: East Library | 430 Early Rd. | 11:30 a.m.-6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19: Newport Library | 3730 Market St. | 11:30 a.m.-6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 26: Michael Kusalaba | 2815 Mahoning Ave. | 11:30 a.m.-6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2: Brownlee Woods | 4010 Sheridan Rd. | 11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Appointments are not required for COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots, but appointments for a COVID-19 booster shot are required and can be made by visiting the Youngstown City Health District’s website.

For the COVID-19 vaccines requiring a second dose at a later date, appointments will be scheduled and provided by the Youngstown City Health District.

Please bring a photo ID and proof of insurance if applicable, however, insurance is not required. Masks or face coverings are required for those attending the vaccination clinics at the Library.

For medical or health questions, please call 330-502-4276 to speak with an expert from the Youngstown City Health District.

For those needing a ride, please call 330-716-2684 to arrange transportation.