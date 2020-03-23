Liberty Twp. leaders, churches step up to help with grocery delivery

They're coming together with a team of volunteers to help people who may need food or other deliveries while practicing social distancing

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township trustees are teaming up with area churches and the police department to help residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you need help, you can call one of their volunteers to pick up a curbside grocery order placed at a store in the township and they’ll deliver it right to your door.

Liberty Township (call between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday): 330-759-1315 ext. 1001

Liberty First Assembly of God (call 24/7): 330-539-0003

New Life Christian Fellowship (call 24/7): 480-280-2090

Shiloh Full Gospel Church: 330-518-2462

“A volunteer from one of our chaplain units will go out, pick it up, a trustee will pick it up, I’ll pick it up,” said Police Chief Toby Meloro. “We have people that want to just help our residents in any way we can.”

“We don’t know how long this pandemic is going to happen,” trustee Devon Stanley said. “We know that there’s going to be a shut-in, essentially, tonight effectively and we’re still getting paid as Liberty Township officials. We’re a government, we’re open for business. We want to make sure we’re providing a service to them and helping them in any way we can.”