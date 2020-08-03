Liberty schools unveils fall plan; parents have 2 options

The plan includes two options for parents to choose from: Blended Learning and Remote Learning

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Local Schools unveiled their plan last week on how they will handle the new school year.

The plan includes two options for parents to choose from: Blended Learning and Remote Learning.

Under the Blended Learning plan, students will attend school on campus and be assigned to one of two groups.

The Maroon Group will attend Mondays and Tuesdays with remote learning on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Gold Group will attend Thursday and Friday, with remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The school will be deep cleaned on Wednesday when both groups of students will not be there.

The Remote Learning option is totally an online cirriculum with virtual support and monitoring by certified staff.

Remote Learning classes will be held every day Monday through Friday.

Students may switch either option at the end of the quarter.

Parents must sign a commitment form as to which model they wish to enroll their student for the first quarter.

Those forms and more information about the new plan can be found on the district’s website.