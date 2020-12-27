Liberty QUICKmed begins quicker, in-house COVID-19 testing

In early March, at the height of COVID-19, QUICKmed was in the process of getting supplies to run in-house molecular COVID testing

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A QUICKmed Urgent Care doctor in Liberty has good news if you’ve become anxious waiting for your COVID-19 test results to come back.

But after purchasing supplies, the government took control of those tests, distributing them to larger institutions.

On Sunday, the urgent care is finally able to move forward with this innovation.

“Now that we’re able to get more supply in, we’re able to in-house COVID testing, which is really good for our several locations across the tri-county area,” said Dr. Lena Esmail.

It’s also really good for people who’ve tested but had to wait several days to get their results back.

“The national average for outpatient testing right now is between three to five business days, and to be able to turn into house testing means we can turn the results within 48 hours or less for patients,” Esmail said.

Although this may speed up the testing process, some may still feel skeptical about it’s accuracy.

“They’re high complexity PCR tests, so they’re just as accurate as if you were going to a reference lab,” Esmail said.

The in-house lab is in Liberty, but you can get tested at any QUICKmed near you.

“We conduct the test in our Youngstown location, but we courier the swabs from Medina, Cortland, Columbiana or Austintown,” Esmail said. “We’re bringing the specimens here same day to run the samples.”