Liberty hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing was held in Liberty Wednesday.

One Health Ohio was out testing people at a site off of Belmont Avenue.

The organization does nasal testing every day at different locations.

Patients can typically expect results within four days.

Nurse Tessa Martin said anyone with symptoms or who has been exposed to the virus should get tested.

“I think that this is the only way that we can control this virus. So, if anybody is needing any test, they can give us a call and we can get them set up quickly,” Martin said.

If you’re interested in drive-thru testing, remember to wear a mask and bring your ID and insurance card.

For more information call 877-722-3303 (ONE Health).

