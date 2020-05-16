‘Let my people go’ chanted in Lisbon rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions

“Ohio does not have a dictatorship, and we need to get across to people that we still are not allowed to gather in groups of more than 10," said protestor Roberta Baker

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Around a dozen people gathered in Lisbon Saturday to protest state restrictions due to COVID-19.

The rally was a part of a statewide effort called “Free Ohio Now.”

Protestors held signs calling for Ohio to reopen and chanted things like “We are all essential,” and “Let my people go.”

“Ohio does not have a dictatorship, and we need to get across to people that we still are not allowed to gather in groups of more than 10. We still are not allowed to gather with our families and our friends,” said Roberta Baker of St. Clair Township.

This is the second Free Ohio Now Rally that was held in Lisbon; there was also one last week.

Although businesses and organizations are slowly opening in Ohio, protestors said there should be no restrictions and it should go back to how it was before the virus.

“I feel this is a very, very serious virus. But I don’t think they have any evidence that what they are doing right now is stopping it… So I do think that at this point in time it is very unnecessary,” Baker said.

She said they may possibly be doing this weekly until all the state’s restrictions are lifted.