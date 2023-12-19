CLEVELAND (WJW) — The holiday season is upon us.

And while excitement builds around seeing family and friends, health officials are sending out a warning as the Buckeye State is seeing a rise in respiratory viruses, with symptoms mirroring the common cold and COVID-19.

“If you’re not feeling well, if you have a cough or congestion or other symptoms — even without any sort of official test or diagnoses of some type — please consider staying home,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Department of Health held a virtual news conference Monday, giving an update on where the state stands when it comes to COVID, flu and RSV.

Vanderhoff said this season’s increase in COVID-19 cases is a bit less than what we saw last year.

In November of this year, Ohio reported more than 50,000 cases. That is down from 54,000 cases from the same time last year.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently averaging 450 a week, down from 600 a week.

“What I do find concerning, though, is the low number of Ohioans who have received the updated COVID vaccine that became available in September,” Vanderhoff added.

To date, about 1.1 million Ohioans have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine, which is still only 9.3% of the population

The state said the rise in RSV cases is affecting mostly the elderly, those with weakened immune systems and young children.

“Those tiny airways are pretty tiny in babies, so when the inflammation comes along, it can make it that much harder for them to breathe. And so it can cause a very severe lower respiratory tract infection in infants and adults who are older,” said Dr. Amy Edwards of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

Edwards also encouraged flu and RSV vaccinations for expectant mothers and infants.

“I hope families will be more and more open to doing things like masking and air filtration to protect the most vulnerable amongst us,” she said.

Most recent numbers also show Ohio with 14,000 cases of COVID-19 just last week.

But health officials said those numbers could be higher, with cases going unreported.