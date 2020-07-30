Leetonia schools pushes back start date, will implement phased re-entry

All students in grades 3 through 12 will have to wear face coverings

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetoina School Board approved the district’s return to school plan for this fall.

According to the Morning Journal, the first day of school is pushed back to August 24.

The first two weeks of school will be a phased re-entry. Two groups of students will be split alphabetically by last name, attending two days each week.

Families with two last names will be placed in the same group.

Officials plan to have all students back in the classroom by September 8.

All students in grades 3 through 12 will have to wear face coverings.

