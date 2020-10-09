Leetonia schools giving students attendance rewards

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia Schools are reminding students about how important it is to attend school by offering rewards.
For example, offering perfect attendance breakfast every nine weeks or gifts such as ice cream and pizza parties.
They’re also recognizing positive behavior from students to set them up for a better future.
“Attending school is very critical to future success. It gives you a better chance at finding a job, living a much better life, having money,” said Ryan O’Donnell, Leetonia family school liaison.
Right now, over 70 percent of students are doing in person learning.
