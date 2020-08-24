Leetonia schools begin new year earlier than most with protections in place

Leetonia is one of just over 6 districts beginning the fall semester Monday

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – As a majority of the area’s school districts are still getting ready to start fall classes, a handful already kicked off the new academic year with pandemic protections in place.

Leetonia is one of just over six districts beginning the fall semester Monday.

In order to socially-distance the students, half the kids are in class Monday and Wednesday while others will on campus Tuesday and Thursday. All students will study from home on Friday.

Superintendent Dennis Dunham said the goal is to show students how to handle the new protocols.

“Our staff has just done a phenomenal job. They were trained last week on how to help clean between classes, lunch time, all those things have been addressed,” Dunham said.

Roughly 30% of students initially chose to do all their learning online. Dunham hopes to be able to bring divided classes together after Labor Day, providing there are no problems.

