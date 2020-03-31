Leavittsburg pastor shares words of encouragement after testing positive for COVID-19

Since his lungs are clear and oxygen levels are normal, Pastor Mullins said he was sent back home to recover

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A pastor from Life Church in Leavittsburg shared a video with on Facebook Monday, letting his church community know that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pastor Rodney Mullins said he went to urgent care at St. Joseph Hospital after running a low-grade fever for about seven days. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday night.

Since his lungs are clear and oxygen levels are normal, Pastor Mullins said he was sent back home to recover.

“I have not had one ounce of fear or doubt during this whole experience,” he said. “The last thing we need is for people to be filled with fear.”

As soon as he started to feel bad, Pastor Mullins isolated himself and his family. He urges others in his church community to do the same.

“The moment you have a high temperature, isolate yourself and stay isolated.”

During the video, Pastor Mullins asked the Life Church Parish to pray for health care workers, the elderly and his family.

“I have been preaching faith and I encourage each and every one of you to walk in faith,” he said.