Lawrence County inmates among 33 charged in COVID benefits scam

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Federal authorities announced Tuesday that 33 inmates in Pennsylvania, including two in Lawrence County, are charged with getting illegal coronavirus relief unemployment benefits.

The inmates and their accomplices face state and federal charges.

Investigators say the inmates used jail phones to direct others to file claims for them. The benefits were paid to an address outside of the jail.

“The unprecedented scope and audacity of this inmate unemployment compensation fraud is appalling. These benefits were intended to help Pennsylvania workers make

it through a difficult time. These inmates and their accomplices took advantage of this national

emergency to line their pockets through fraud. Their conduct is despicable at any time, but

particularly in a time of a national emergency,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.

Of the 33 inmates and accomplices named in the indictment, the four from Lawrence County are:

Jerrell Huddleston, who was incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail from approximately March 17, 2020, to July 24, 2020, and his accomplice, Kalaurie Elahdy, of Sharpsville, are charged with knowingly filing or aiding and abetting the filing of a claim for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits that contained materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and conspiring to commit fraud in connection with a major disaster or emergency benefits. Huddleston was transferred to the Northeast Ohio Correction Facility, where he is currently located.

Tylan Huddleston, 25, incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail since June 5, 2020, and his accomplice, Paris Davis, of New Castle, are charged with knowingly filing or aiding and abetting the filing of a claim for PUA benefits that contained materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and conspiring to commit fraud in connection with a major disaster or emergency benefit.

“These defendants took advantage of a public health emergency to cash in on the backs of working

people across our Commonwealth. They rip-offed off a program meant for everyday people whose

lives were uprooted by COVID-19, some doing so from jail cells in local Pennsylvania prisons,”

said PA Attorney General Shapiro. “Our work here is not done. We will continue to root out

scammers taking advantage of a system put in place to help during a trying time.”