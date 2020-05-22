Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Lawrence County among those in ‘green phase’ of COVID-19 reopenings

Coronavirus

Gov. Wolf said although the counties are moving to green, people should still be practicing social distancing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf

Source: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

LAWRENCE CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that Lawrence County is among 17 counties moving toward the “green phase” of reopenings May 29.

It’s part of the state’s phased reopening plan, designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the state’s plan, after a county’s risk for significant outbreaks is mitigated, it is monitored for 14 days before the transition to the green phase.

Pennsylvania’s plan to reopen

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

Through the green phase, reduced capacity in buildings, working from home if you can, limiting visitation to high-risk environments and banning large gatherings will continue.

Wolf said although the counties are moving to green, people should still be practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award