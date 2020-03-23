Lawmakers push for deal to help families financially after COVID-19

One measure would provide money directly to taxpayers and their families for up to six months

(WKBN) – No deal yet as lawmakers push a large stimulus package to save the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congressman Tim Ryan believes a deal should focus on helping individuals and families, and less on corporations.

Ryan said he’s co-sponsoring a measure to provide money directly to taxpayers and their families for up to six months.

His plan would provide $1,000 for individuals each month and $2,000 for couples, with additional money for dependent children.

“We’re really at the beginning of what challenges we’re going to face, both on public health and on the economic side,” Ryan said. “We want to make sure this money gets out, it’s stable, that families don’t have to worry for the next six months.”

Ryan would also like to see freezes placed on car, home and school loans to further ease the burden on families.

He admitted while discussions continue in the U.S. Senate on a bailout package, his idea has not captured much in the way of support from other lawmakers.