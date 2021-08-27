Latest COVID-19 statistics show situation is getting worse in Ohio, Mahoning Valley

(WKBN) – We continue to track COVID-19 across Ohio and the Valley. Virus numbers have changed over the past month as the delta variant impacts the state.
Every statistic we looked at as of Friday indicated the situation is getting worse, not better — and not just worse, but a lot worse.
Let’s start with new cases in Ohio. These are new cases for the weeks ending on these dates:
- Aug. 6 — 10,792 cases
- Aug. 13 — 16,722 cases
- Aug. 20 — 20,018 cases
- Aug. 27 — 27,388 cases
There has been a big jump in the number of cases in just the past four weeks.
There has also been a big jump in new cases over the past month in Mahoning County, the largest of our local counties.
- Aug. 6 — 173 cases
- Aug. 13 — 267 cases
- Aug. 20 — 324 cases
- Aug. 27 — 504 cases
The number of COVID-related deaths in Ohio is also rising, showing nearly four times the number of deaths this week than the first week of August.
- Aug. 6 — 38
- Aug. 13 — 50
- Aug. 20 — 68
- Aug. 27 — 151
So far this month, locally, there have been 12 deaths throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties combined. Five of those deaths have been within the past three days.
As far as hospitalizations, there are over two and a half times the number of hospitalizations as of today than four weeks ago.
- Aug. 6 — 863
- Aug. 13 — 1,218
- Aug. 20 — 1,663
- Aug. 27 — 2,127