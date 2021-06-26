Last weekend of mandatory masks in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The statewide mask mandate in Ohio ended June 2. Pennsylvania officials announced the end of their state’s mandate will be July 28.

Residents of Pennsylvania just have to get through one last weekend of complying with the mask mandate, first instated in April 2020.

However, officials are warning residents that businesses and stores still have the right to require personal protective equipment, and they’re still required in places like hospitals and nursing homes.

“Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.

Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson also said it’s important to get the COVID-19 vaccine, now more than ever.

“As we shift to wearing masks less often, it is important to remain resilient in the fight against COVID-19, just as we have done together over the last year and a half,” Johnson said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to defeat COVID-19. Pennsylvanians are aware of this and have been getting vaccinated. If you have not already been vaccinated, there are plenty of options available near you. Getting as many Pennsylvanians vaccinated as possible will offer more protection against the virus for everyone and is the fastest and safest way for us to return to our normal activities.”

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the commonwealth is in the top 10 states for most residents vaccinated in the United States. Just over fifty-nine percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, and about 75% are halfway there.

The state reported over 11.5 million vaccinations administered as of June 24.