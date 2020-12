Anyone can be tested for free

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another pop-up COVID-19 testing site is happening in Youngstown Thursday.

It will be at Grace Evangelistic Temple Church at 2214 Mahoning Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This will be the last pop-up testing site this month.

Anyone can be tested for free. You don’t have to register ahead of time.