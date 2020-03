The briefing will be Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

(WKBN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will be holding a briefing Monday morning about precautions to take as the state faces election day.

LaRose will go over the addition precautions being iplemented in order to enhance the safety of Ohio voters on election day.

He will be joined by Dr. Amy Acton M.D., director of the Ohio Department of Health.

