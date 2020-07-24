Lakeview reveals school reopening plan

The plan is broken up into three phases: Green, Yellow and Red

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lakeview Local School District revealed its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The plan is broken up into three phases: Green, Yellow and Red.

Under red conditions, all learning would be at home. Yellow calls for 10% attendance, alternate days for students in 5th through 12th grade, half days and childcare for K through 4th grade and all mitigation practices, which includes sanitation, social distancing and masks or face shields for staff members and students

Green would be 100% of students attending, with all space used to maximize social distancing and increased mitigation practices.

Additional safety precautions include:

Hand sanitizing stations

Cover all water fountains

Designated quarantine room

Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces

Nightly cleaning and disinfecting

All staff must leave within one hour of dismissal

Deliveries to the back of the building

Increased HVAC air filtering

Masks required for all staff

Masks or shields required for all students

Daily temperature checks

No visitors, parents picking up children wait in vestibules

Students needing to go to the nurse would not go to the main office

Eliminate students congregating in large groups

One-way traffic patterns

A plan for the K-8 building was released, detailing plans for students K-4 and 5th-8th grade, which includes child care, breakfast and lunch plans.

At the high school, Principal Lawrence Herrholtz wrote that plans there will also follow the Red, Yellow and Red phases.

In the 9th-12th grade setting, the Red phase would involve all students attending Zoom/Google Meet sessions. Grades will be given as percentages.

The Yellow phase would bring students to the classroom with alternate learning days and includes the following precautions:

Temperature checks

Masks for students and staff

Social distancing

One person in a restroom at a time

Sanitation stations

Classes of 15 students or less

One-way hallways

Use of gym and cafeteria for classroom spacing

No locker usage

Daily cleaning.

The Green phase at the high school would bring all students back to the classroom with mitigation efforts.

Herrholtz said detailed plans for the high school will be released prior to August 17.

Online options are being offered. Families will have to commit to one semester in the online program, and daily attendance will be taken. Deadlines for submission of coursework must be met consistently.