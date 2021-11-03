COVID-19 vaccines for kids: When they’ll be available in Ohio and other questions answered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Parents who want to get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19 won’t have to wait much longer.

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were approved unanimously by a CDC panel Tuesday and many pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals already have them.

The vaccine is for kids ages 5 to 11.

Some health officials are calling it a major breakthrough, after the disruption to education and development the pandemic has caused for children.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will announce Wednesday that vaccine providers can start administering shots.

“Today is a day that many children and numerous adults — parents, guardians, grandparents, aunts, uncles, pediatricians, teachers, and coaches — have long awaited,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “The authorization of this COVID-19 vaccine for younger Ohioans is yet another crucial turning point in this pandemic, allowing us to better protect young children from severe complications from COVID-19. This deadly virus has killed more than 24,000 Ohioans and has caused nearly 206,000 pediatric infections among those ages 17 and younger.”

28 million more people across the U.S. are now eligible for the vaccine. That includes more than 997,000 kids in Ohio.

88 children in Ohio were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA).

Although they had been going down, OHA reports new hospital admissions are up 35.4% in kids under 17 over the last week.

More than 2,000 children under 18 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

15 children have died, according to ODH.

Children will receive a shot with 10 micrograms of the vaccine, a third of the amount given to adults.

Kids who get vaccinated by Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.

A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. with pediatricians from Ohio hospitals.

FOX8.com will stream it live.