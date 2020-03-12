Kevin Love makes big donation to Cavs arena employees taking financial hit from NBA suspension

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is committing $100,000 to the support staff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse due to the sudden suspension of the NBA season.

Love made the announcement via social media Thursday:

“I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @kevinlovefund in support of the @cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the cancellation of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.”

The people that work in the arena have been largely overlooked and the NBA’s decision creates financial hardships for those who rely on the games for their income. Love’s donation addresses some of those concerns and also draws attention to his message about the coronavirus.

“Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon,” Love said. “They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It’s important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don’t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.”