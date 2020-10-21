Kent State watching coronavirus case count

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University continues to deal with outbreaks of COVID-19.

Since early June, the university has reported 282 cases. More than 100 students in two dorms are currently under quarantine.

Kent State officials are watching the case count closely. They are also watching Portage County’s red level 3 for very high exposure.

If Portage County moves to Level 4 purple, some courses will be switched to remote learning.

“We have other courses that cannot be offered remotely and that can only be offered in person, and you can think about some of our science labs, some of the courses in the arts, glass blowing is one example, These courses we want to continue on campus for as long as possible and for as long as it is safe,” said Dr. Manfred Van Dulmen, interim associate provost for academic affairs.

The university is asking people from out of town to stay away from Kent State. Students are also being reminded not to have large gatherings.

