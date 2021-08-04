Kent State updates mask policy on all of its campuses

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, Kent State University officials announced Wednesday that everyone must wear a mask indoors at all of its campuses.

The mandate is effective immediately. Face coverings are also required on all public transportation.

Exceptions include students in their residence hall rooms, those working alone in an enclosed space such as a private office or lab, those actively eating or drinking in an on-campus dining hall or restaurant and those involved in an active workout at an indoor recreation center, athletic facility or the Kent State Ice Arena.

Instructors who have opted to teach in-person classes may choose to not wear a face covering while teaching if they can maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from their students.

Students are also encouraged to register their vaccine status.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to all members of the Kent State community and their families at the DeWeese Health Center on the Kent Campus. University Health Services offers vaccines Monday through Friday, at varying hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Use this link to schedule an appointment or call the health center at 330-672-2322 to schedule an appointment.

Those from regional campuses and the College of Podiatric Medicine are welcome to make an appointment at DeWeese, or they may schedule a vaccine in their areas by using the state’s vaccination portal.