YSU, Kent State among Ohio universities making adjustments to prevent coronavirus spread

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Universities like Youngstown State, Kent State, Akron and Ohio State announced they are making adjustments to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This comes after Ohio Gov. DeWine made the recommendation that all colleges and universities go to remote learning.

YSU said it is extending spring break through March 22. There will be no classes during this time. The university will be using this time to come up with a plan for other ways to have classes if they have to shut down campus for a longer period of time.

The following was posted on Kent’s website:

In an effort to progressively activate precautionary measures to slow transmission of the virus and consistent with recommendations from state health authorities to limit large gatherings and practice social distancing, Kent State is taking the following preventative and proactive actions:

March 10 at 4:25 p.m. (evening classes)-March 15: Face-to-face classes will cease for all of Kent State’s Ohio campus locations.

March 16-20: All classes will begin remote instruction.

March 23-29: Spring break will occur as scheduled.

March 30-April 10: Classes will be held via remote instruction.

April 13: Face-to-face classes will resume.

These changes also affect Kent State’s College of Podiatric Medicine, but clinical rotations will continue.

Miami University of Ohio is also suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings starting Wednesday. Courses will be delivered by remote instruction through at least April 12, 2020.

In a statement released Monday night, OSU stated it was suspending lectures, discussion sections, seminars, and similar classroom settings and moving to virtual instruction, effective immediately and through at least March 30.

“We are evaluating classroom experiences such as laboratory and performance classes, and the university will provide specific guidance this week,” the statement reads. “We will reevaluate these guidelines on an ongoing basis and share updates or modifications as more information becomes available.”

John Carroll announced that beginning Wednesday, March 11, all in-person, face-to-face classes are suspended through and including Monday, April 13.

“To give our faculty and staff time to prepare for the transition to online learning, we are also canceling all classes on Wednesday, March 11, Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.

Beginning Monday, March 16, all classes will resume online until at least Monday, April 13,” a statement from the university read.

The University of Akron also plans to cease face-to-face classes, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. The university won’t have classes for two weeks while faculty develops plans for online instruction when the university returns from spring break on March 30.

In response to DeWine’s recommendation, Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown released the following statement:

Eastern Gateway Community College Interim President Michael Geoghegan joined his colleagues in Columbus today for a meeting with Governor DeWine to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19. Tomorrow morning, Geoghegan will convene EGCC’s leadership team to operationalize the governor’s recommendation in a way that prioritizes health and safety and addresses the needs of students in hands-on workforce development programs that can not be offered online. All online classes will continue as currently scheduled.

The director of Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing said they are closed through Friday and will move to “distance education” starting next week. There will be no face-to-face classes and course work will be completed from home.

Dominick DiRienzo, assistant director of communications and marketing at Thiel College, said as of now, there are no plans to cancel in-person classes.

“Discussions are being held, but at this point, we don’t meet the criteria to put that in place,” he said. “We haven’t had any students that have gone home that have met international travel requirements or that have self-reported.”

Neither Grove City College or the New Castle School of Trades have plans to cancel in-person classes at this time. We haven’t heard anything about cancelations from Youngstown State University.