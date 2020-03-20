Kent State postponing spring commencement due to COVID-19

Those who graduate this semester will still be getting their diplomas

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University has decided to postpone spring commencement in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All commencement ceremonies and pre-commencement celebrations will happen at a later time. The university has not decided on that date yet.

“I know how much commencement means to our graduating undergraduate and graduate students, their proud parents and family members, and the entire university community as both an annual tradition and a rite of passage,” said university president Todd Diacon in a letter to students Friday. “I, too, am disappointed that our students won’t be able to cross the stage in May.”

“In the short term, we will continue to focus first on staying healthy and second on supporting one another in completing coursework to finish the spring semester strong,” Diacon wrote.

Kent State is among the universities that have decided to finish the spring semester virtually, canceling all in-person classes.