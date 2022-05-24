**Related Video Above: 2 NE Ohio counties have highest COVID infection rate in state.**

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University has updated its COVID-19 policy at one of its satellite campuses to reflect the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

Thanks to a rise in coronavirus transmission rates in Ashtabula County, with the CDC designating it as a “high” community level, Kent State University at Ashtabula is asking everyone to wear masks in public indoor spaces on its campus.

The university also recommends people stay updated on vaccinations and get tested if they come down with any symptoms.

“Kent State will always make the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff our top priority as we strive to provide a healthy and safe environment for all to live, learn and work,” the university said in a letter sent to students.

Ashtabula and Lorain Counties were recently the only ones in the state to be classified at the “high” community level by the CDC.